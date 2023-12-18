Curry Beans Ahoy!
Primary 6 and 7 performed their pantomime, Pirates of the Curry Bean, to a packed out audience on Thursday December 7.
The show told the story of Jack and Liza Periwinkle, whose mother had been kidnapped by the infamous Redbeard and his band of Pirates of the Curry Bean.
Along with their cat Fiddlesticks they joined a mad admiral and his crazy crew as they travelled to the island of Lumbago in the sea of Sciatica to defeat Redbeard, find the treasure chest and rescue their mother.
The children had been rehearsing for a number of weeks and all their hard work paid off with a fantastic performance that was enjoyed by all from beginning to end.