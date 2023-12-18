Collision closes A83 near Strone Point

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The A83 Campbeltown to Loch Lomond road has been shut due to a collision east of Inveraray.

Photographs taken at the scene show that an HGV was involved in the incident, which has closed the road near Strone Point between Inveraray and Cairndow.

A Traffic Scotland update said: “The A83 is currently closed due to a collision. Police are enroute and a Heli-Med has been requested. Traffic is slow on approach.”

❗️NEW ⌚️10:15#A83 – Inveraray The #A83 is currently ⛔️CLOSED ⛔️ due to a collision. Police are en-route and a Heli-Med has been requested. Traffic is slow on approach.@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/dSXGFhdbEG — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 18, 2023

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to take a 59.9 mile diversion route via Crianlarich to avoid the scene of the incident.

Traffic Scotland has advised eastbound traffic to turn left onto the A819 at Inveraray, following the road until Dalmally and then turning right and continuing until Tyndrum.

Motorists can then continue until Crianlarich on the A82 and follow this road until Tarbet.

Westbound traffic has been advised to turn around and continue eastbound on the A83 to Tarbet, turning left onto the A82 and following the road until Crianlarich.

Once motorists have reached Crianlarich they can turn left onto the A82, before taking another left onto the A85 at Tyndrum and following this road until Dalmally.

After Dalmally motorists should turn left and follow the road to Inveraray where they will be able to rejoin the A83.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.