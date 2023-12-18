Changes to bin collections over festive period

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There will be some changes to bin collections in Argyll and Bute during the festive period.

Mid Argyll:

Collections due on Monday December 25 will instead be carried out on Friday December 22.

Collections due on Monday January 1 will instead be carried out on Friday December 29.

Lingerton recycling and civic amenity site will be closed on December 25-26 and January 1-2.

Kintyre:

Collections due on Monday December 25 will instead be carried out on Saturday December 23.

Collections due on Monday January 1 will instead be carried out on Saturday December 30.

The Roading recycling and civic amenity site will be closed on December 25-26 and January 1-2.

Islay and Jura

Collections due on Monday December 25 will instead be carried out on Friday December 29.

Collections due on Monday January 1 will instead be carried out on Friday January 5.

Gartbreck recycling and civic amenity site will be closed on December 25-16 and January 1-2.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: “There are also things you can do to help reduce the amount of waste going to landfill over this busy time.

“As usual, you can place paper, card, cans and plastic bottles/tubs/pots/trays your recycling bins or bags. Please remember to rinse out the cans and plastics first. Many types of Christmas paper and cards can also be recycled.

“Unfortunately, anything covered in glitter or foil-based paper cannot go in your recycling bin. If you want to check if the paper is foil, scrunch the paper up. If it springs back, then please put it in the general waste bin.

“For further information about recycling at Christmas, visit Zero Waste Scotland.”

All other rubbish and recycling collections over the festive period will be carried out on the normal scheduled day(s) with the exception of December 25 and January 1.