Agriculture’s international spotlight to shine on Scotland

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tickets have gone on sale for an international agricultural conference with Royal roots being hosted in Scotland.

The Princess Royal is patron of the 30th Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC) Conference, an organisation which was founded in 1957 by her father, the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip.

Over 54 different countries are expected to attend including Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, India and Jamaica with around 250 representatives attending the Edinburgh-based conference between Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024.

John Bennett, an Australian farmer and trustee of RASC, said the covid-forced cancellation of the last conference, in 2020, has resulted in a great deal of excitement about next year’s event.

“It doesn’t matter whereabouts in the world somebody comes from, if you are interested in agriculture or are part of an agricultural show society you will find plenty to talk about,” he said.

“It never ceases to amaze me how much we all have in common and I will be forever grateful for the network of people around the world that I can give a call to, or send an email, to ask for their help and advice.

“Working together has never been more important than at the moment with challenges such as climate change; it’s vital to be aware of scientific developments – to get the global picture.”

John first attended the conference as a Next Generation delegate as a result of his involvement with his local agricultural show and organisers are keen to encourage under 35s to sign up and maybe consider applying for a scholarship place.

Sir Nicholas Bacon, RASC Chairman, echoed the importance of the conference’s Next Generation sessions.

“We recognise that today’s young are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

“One of the biggest problems in agriculture is attracting the next generation into farming and it is wonderful to bring younger people together and see how many ideas they come up with.

“RASC is the only organisation to support and promote agriculture throughout the commonwealth and it’s so vital we keep up its valuable work.

“If you fill a room with people from all over the world but they have agriculture in common it is amazing to see how soon they are chattering away; exchanging ideas and experiences.”

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland has been instrumental in securing the conference, which is traditionally held every two years and draws the bulk of its delegates from agricultural show societies across the world.

This year’s landmark event will have the theme Growing a Commonwealth and gather speakers, sessions, and topics from across the Commonwealth at Edinburgh’s Gogarburn Conference Centre.

A Gala Dinner will be hosted in the members’ pavilion of the Royal Highland Showground and for those who arrive in Scotland before the actual conference, there will be farm visits and guided tours, along with the chance to attend the Royal Highland Show.

Optional pre-conference tours will include a visit to the yard of Grand National winning racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell OBE, the farm of a traditional Aberdeen Angus breeder who exports genetics all over the world, Scotland’s only commercial strawberry grower, an on-farm distillery, a world-leading agricultural science organisation, along with the 3,000-acre Balcaskie Estate.

Apart from the exchange of ideas on the secure and sustainable use of the world’s natural resources, the RASC’s mission is to promote the development of agriculture, forestry, aquaculture and the rural environment.

In addition to improving farming standards and the rural economy, the conference aims to improve awareness among the general public and consumers about agriculture and rural concerns.

Another aim is to encourage and support farming and the rural economy’s message.

For further information including sponsorship opportunities visit www.therasc.com

Photograph: Next Generation delegates at the RASC Conference in Canada, 2018. NO_CC_51_Farming_23_InternationalAgriculturalConference 01