Vocal quartet are All Sorts of wonderful

The Mid Argyll Arts Association concert on the evening of Saturday December 2 was a wonderful evening of A Capella singing, brought to us by The All Sorts.

The All Sorts are a vocal quartet of opera singers who, while working together at Scottish Opera, realised they all enjoyed the challenges and rewards of singing in close harmony – so a quartet was formed.

Saturday’s concert opened with Deck the halls and Ding, dong merrily on high, which set the scene for the evening.

We were introduced to Barbara, Jane, Sarah and Grace who enlightened us to their name – they sing ‘all sorts’ of music from Motown to Disney and everything in between and they come from ‘all sorts’ of places.

The acoustics of the Lochgilphead Parish Church were wonderful showing the skills of all four singers across their varied programme.

Although there were many festive favourites, a Scottish selection of Afton Water, In praise of Islay and My love is like a red, red, rose was delightful. The All Sorts sang “as one” with the music carefully selected to ensure that the audience were aware of the vocal skills of each singer.

Much of the music we were treated to was arranged either by The All Sorts themselves or an arrangement specially composed for the group.

The concert was funded by Venient Energy A’Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund, administered by Foundation Scotland.

If you missed the concert or would like to hear The All Sorts again, check them out on iPlayer or Spotify.

The next MAAA Concert is on Saturday January 27, 2024 at 3pm with the Asaka Quartet in Kilmory Castle.