Projects agreed to address climate change in Argyll and Bute

Councillors have agreed to take forward a series of projects that will help to address biodiversity loss and climate change in Argyll and Bute.

The projects, which total £575,000, will be funded by the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund and will help to drive forward nature recovery in the area.

The fund has four strategic themes:

• Habitat restoration – management for enhancement and connectivity

• Freshwater restoration, including hydrological change

• Eradication of invasive non-native species impacting nature

• Coastal and marine management to promote restoration and resilience

At a recent meeting of the Policy and Resources Committee, councillors agreed the following:

• Control of invasive non-native species on council land. For example, spraying or removal of Japanese Knotweed, Rhododendron ponticum etc – £100,000

• Competitive tree planting fund to grant funding to local groups, schools or community organisations to plant native trees across Argyll and Bute – £75,000

• Play park enhancements (to complement ongoing Play Park Renewal Fund) – £80,000 over 2/3 year programme

• Woodland clearance and native replanting at Kilmory Estate – £50,000

• School food waste composting for schools that do not have food waste uplift – £60,000

• Woodland Planting at Dalinlonghart in Dunoon – £100,000

• Peat Bog restoration – £60,000

• Open up some areas of invasive vegetation to allow wildlife and other users access to open water at the former skating pond in Helensburgh – £50,000

Talking afterwards, the council’s policy lead for climate change and environment services, Councillor Ross Moreland said: “This funding is welcome news.

“We’re committed to tackling climate change and we’re taking action to develop sustainable ways of working and living in Argyll and Bute.

“We have already reduced our carbon emissions by 28.4 per cent since reporting commenced in 2015/16, and I have no doubt this stat will continue to fall.”

The council’s Policy Lead for Biodiversity, Councillor Kieron Green, agreed: “Protecting and restoring biodiversity is a priority for Argyll and Bute.

“These projects will help us to provide clean, safe, and sustainable environments in our communities and conserve natural habitats.”