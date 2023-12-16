Good news for jobseekers in Argyll and Bute

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Job centre work coaches are making a difference and changing lives for the better in Argyll and Bute according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

This year the number of employees on the payroll reached a record high in the UK Labour Market – up over 300,000 on the year.

And, the Labour Market Statistics report for November 2023 reveals that the amount of people claiming benefits in Argyll and Bute had dropped by one per cent from the same time last year.

Reflecting a successful year Monica Leslie, employer and partnership manager for Argyll and Bute, said: “It’s been a busy, positive year across our jobcentres with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers.

“We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our office. Great examples of this is Carr Gomm, Dunoon Burgh Halls and Inveraray Castle.

“We’ve also increased the number of online and in person jobs fairs, including the very popular specialist events for the 50-plus and young people.

“Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.

“We’ll also be looking to expand our services to open up the possibility of guiding parents and people with a health condition into fulfilling employment.

“Importantly jobseeking parents on Universal Credit can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.”

Dunoon, Rothesay, Campbeltown and Oban Jobcentres supported National Older Workers Week in November to host Provider Events – welcoming 50-plus customers to speak to local partners to support them into positive destinations.

In attendance was SDS, Third Sector Interface Working, Positive Pathways, Fair Start Scotland, Inspiralba, Shopper Aide, UHI Argyll College, Citizens Advice, Dunoon community developments and Carr Gomm, to name but a few.

“Our Jobcentres are working closely with our customers to deliver tailored training and have planned hospitality, digital exclusion and customer service courses for the beginning 2024,” added Ms Leslie.

DWP are collaborating with Glasgow Airport to host a large scale Jobs Fair on January 17, welcoming employers with vacancies across different sectors.

They are also working closely with Adult Social Care Employers and the Argyll and Bute Council to support them with their ongoing recruitment.

Minister for Employment Jo Churchill MP said: “Our transformational Back to Work plan with £2.5 billion will help thousands more people access the wide ranging benefits of work and boost our economy.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Scotland’s labour market remains strong with the number of people employed at an all time high and unemployment remaining below the UK average.

“Now that inflation has been halved, we are focused on growing our economy to drive long-term prosperity across the country.

“That’s why from next month we’re cutting tax to reward work, reducing national insurance contributions from 12 per cent to 10 per cent, worth more than £450 for the average worker.

“And it’s why we have directly invested more than £2.7 billion across Scotland through our ambitious levelling up agenda to create jobs and opportunities.”