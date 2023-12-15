Projects in Kintyre and Gigha benefit from windfarm funding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Funding from seven wind farms in the region have helped support over 1,200 projects over the past 21 years.

Over £5.3m of funding has been received across the Highland and Islands thanks to ScottishPower Renewables windfarms in the area to date.

The funds are part of a total £60 million the energy giant has awarded to communities across the UK.

It has awarded over £5.3m of funding to projects across the Highlands and Islands since its windfarms started operating in the area.

Awarded over more than two decades, the projects have helped a wide range of community initiatives from over £300,000 for STEM activities in Kintyre including the funding of an Education Officer to deliver STEM education and skills programmes all the way through to supporting the Kintyre Weigh, a not-for-profit community zero waste and refill shop.

The funding comes from ScottishPower Renewables wind farms within the region and aims to support the continued development of the local area and to support the community to realise their own ambitions.

This includes a £5,000 funding award for the Preloved to Reloved community interest company set up to provide a furniture upcycling service for the local communities of Kintyre and Gigha.

Lorraine McCallum, co-owner of Preloved to Reloved alongside Jason McCallum, said: “This funding has made a massive difference in the setting up and growing of the business in its first year.

“We have contributed to saving over 18 tonnes of household goods from landfill and assisted approximately 781 households in the Kintyre and Gigha communities and this funding has contributed in making this possible.”

ScottishPower Renewables is committed to being a good neighbour throughout the development, construction and operation of its renewable assets and to ensuring that the benefits of its operational assets are shared locally.

Gillian Arnot, senior stakeholder and community manager at ScottishPower Renewables explains more: “The Highlands and Islands has been our home now for the past 21 years and we are so pleased to have played a part, whether big or small, in so many wonderful community initiatives.

“We are continually striving to be the best neighbour to our communities given they’re at the heart of what we do and firmly believe they are best placed to determine how best to use the funds from our developments to drive benefits that mean most to them.

“Renewable energy generation provides vital green, clean electricity that we all need to reach our climate change targets, but it can go further, it can help provide real, tangible support for communities, helping them fund projects that will support their own ambitions and leave a leave a lasting legacy.”