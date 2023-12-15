“God help us”: Argyll council mulls more democracy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Proposals for major public sector reform and “fundamental changes” to how local decisions are made in Argyll and Bute have attracted a mixed response from councillors – and an angry one from one island community council.

The idea of pursuing a ‘single authority model’ (SAM) for the area went before a key Argyll and Bute Council committee on December 7.

The SAM approach could see the council and other public bodies in the area join forces to oversee the delivery of local services.

However, some councillors have voiced concerns over an element of the model that could see decisions being delegated to communities, with one expressing fears at too much power being given to community councils – many of whose members are co-opted or have served without ever having to contest an election.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Independent, Kintyre and the Islands, told members of the council’s policy and resources committee: “I am hearing about benefits, benefits, benefits, and if there are any members with questions about the positives.

“With the greatest respect, I have concerns, and I suppose the question should be whether you have any questions about the benefits or negatives.

“I do have concerns. I think this is something that civil servants and officers may like, but councillors are less keen on.

“I have concerns about less democratic oversight, as any form of centralisation often does that. While there may be the best possible intentions behind this, I am very sceptical.”

Council chief executive Pippa Milne said: “Councillor Redman is quite right – we want to assess any risks and issues.

“We are only exploring this, with members’ agreement, and if they do not want to proceed, that will be the deciding factor.”

Councillor Redman said: “It is worth pointing out that many community councils are not elected, unlike us as councillors.

“While they do very important voluntary work, it is worth pointing out that a lot of community groups are themselves not elected.

“It may just be because I am not the smartest man in the world, but I am not sure what is meant by ‘communities’.

“I am just anxious that giving more power to communities means more decisions made by community councils who are not elected. That would be a red flag for me.”

Other councillors were more upbeat on the idea, with councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Conservative, Cowal, saying: “I share concerns about the democratic deficit, but we had local government reorganisation in 1974 and 1995. This has been long overdue.

“We know that the current circumstances are totally unsustainable, particularly in rural communities like Argyll and Bute, and it is right that we are taking stock of our communities’ needs.”

Councillor Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, SNP, Isle of Bute, added: “In terms of what is a community, I think we have seen a great deal of community development in Argyll and Bute in a short space of time. It is an interesting prospect and I look forward to seeing it develop.”

But her Bute colleague, Independent councillor Liz McCabe, Argyll and Bute’s depute provost, responded: “I agree with what Councillor Redman says about community councils.

“I know a lot of them have ex-councillors in them, who were not elected, whereas elected members are elected and more decisions should be with them.

“The community council in Bute, for example – if they were to make a lot of decisions, God help us.”

Responding to councillor McCabe’s comments, Jean Moffat, convener of Bute Community Council, said: “I am somewhat surprised at councillor McCabe’s statement regarding Bute Community Council.

“I have attended this island community council for around 10 years now, firstly as an elected member, secondly every month as a visiting county councillor and thirdly as a co-opted councillor and now convener.

“In all of that time, Councillor McCabe has never attended a single meeting.

“I met with her to encourage her attendance as she has so many important roles within Argyll and Bute Council and would thereby be of great help to the community. She explained to me that she did not wish to attend any meetings but would email me a monthly report.

“This sufficed for a couple of months but ceased soon after. Hence my surprise that such comments are made of a statutory arm of Argyll and Bute Council by the deputy provost of that council.”