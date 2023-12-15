Announcements – December 15, 2023

DEATHS

ANDERSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 7, 2023, Robert Anderson (Bobby), in his 88th year, Caravan 1, Bellochantuy, dearly beloved son of the late John and Catherine Anderson, a much loved brother and uncle and good friend to all who knew him. Bobby’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12.00 noon in the Burnet Building, Campbeltown thereafter to Patchan Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Burnet Building at 12.30pm, travelling along Hall Street, past the Cross, up Main Street and Longrow on the way to Patchan Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Burnet Building and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Bobby along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Marie Semple Fund.

GRAHAM – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 68 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, on December 4, 2023, James McMillan Graham (Jimmy), in his 76th year, dearly beloved son of the late John and Margaret Graham, much loved brother of Vina and the late Archie, Moira, Don and Johnny and a loving uncle.

MACKINNON –

Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 6, 2023, Jessie McIntyre MacKinnon (Janette), in her 75th year, 35 Tormhor, Carradale, dearly beloved daughter of the late Duncan and Isabell MacKinnon, formerly of High Ugadale Farm, much loved twin sister of Morag and sister of Isabell, Catherine and Duncan and a loving aunt and great aunt.

PATERSON – Mary, died November 7, 2023, aged 85. A much loved sister to Flora, aunt to Astrid and Rachel and great-aunt to Lydia, Lucy, Emma, Heather and Alasdair.

SINCLAIR – On December 9, 2023, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Karen Sinclair, aged 61 years, beloved daughter of the late Louis and Helen, much loved sister of Minty, May-Louise and Sam and a dearly loved aunt of all the family. Funeral service at Cumlodden Church Furnace, on Wednesday, December 20, at 11am, interment thereafter at Killeven Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers or donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

WILKINS – Suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on December 8, 2023, Michael (Mick) Wilkins in his 77th year, of 7 Torran Mhor, Ford, Argyll. Previously of Midland Road, Frizinghall. Beloved husband of Elaine, much loved dad of Graeme and the late Iain. Proud Papa of Zara and Tyler. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the extended family. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 12.15pm, followed by a memorial service at Glassary, Kilmartin & Ford Parish Church, Kilmartin at 3pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations to Ward 23, R.A.H. Paisley.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

FINDLAY – June and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and work colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of our mum, Nan. Grateful thanks to the Rev. Steven Sass for the very uplifting and comforting service. Kenny and all at T.A. Blair for their professionalism and guidance, the Argyll Hotel and staff for an excellent purvey. A very special thanks to all the doctors, paramedics and staff at A&E and Acute Ward for all their care and attention to both mum and the family. The community nurses for supporting me over many years and their visits to Nan. To everyone who attended the church and graveside, those who stood out along the route to pay their respects. Finally, a huge thank you to all the staff, past and present at Kintyre Care Centre for all the wonderful love, care and attention given to our mum over the 25 years she was a resident there. The retiral collection raised £258.70 between Kintyre Care Centre Residents Fund and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

McCALLUM – Fiona, February 19, 1936 – November 30, 2023. Jamie and the family would like to thank all those who attended the celebration of Fiona’s life on December 18 at Masonhill Crematorium and Highgrove House Hotel. They appreciate all the messages, cards, flowers and support offered to the family at this sad time. Special thanks to Dr Rae and Staff at Kirkhall Surgery, the district nurses, Ayr Hospital, Station 10 Biggart Hospital. McMillan Ward, the Ayrshire Hospice, Scottish Ambulance Service, Ogg’s Pharmacy, Helen Scott Optician, Care at Home Team, SAC OT, Dietician, Respiratory Dept, A&A Dolby Vivisol, O2 Services Andrew Pedan, Chiropodist, ML Williams Funeral Directors, Reverend Kenneth Elliott, Elaine Hough, Hospital Chaplin, Jean Hart and Julie Bonaldi. A heartfelt thank you for the generous contributions in favour of The McMillan Ward, Biggart Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – Treasured memories of Marion Campbell who died on December 19, 2009. A much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here

– Archie, Moira, Christine and families.

COFFIELD – Ian, December 13, 2014.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.

McEWING – In loving memory of Susan (Wardrop), a much loved sister-in-law and auntie, who passed away on December 16, 2022.

Such a lovely person

You are always in our thoughts

Sadly missed.

– James, Roberta, Jamie and Darren.

McEWING – In loving memory of Susan, a dear sister-in-law and special aunt, who died suddenly on December 16, 2022.Much loved and sorely missed.

– Elaine, Meg and families.

McMILLAN – Mary, passed away December 12, 2017.

You were my favourite hello

And hardest goodbye

No longer by side

Forever in my heart.

– Your husband, James.

You loved with love

You laughed with joy

You truly blessed us all.

Mum, we miss you every day

But know you watch over us

Along our way.

– Jamie, Kristy, James and Osian.

We miss you from your fireside chair

Your loving smile and gentle air

Your vacant place, no one can fill

We miss you mum and always will.

– Andrew and Calum.