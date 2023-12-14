The Pink Ladies Day celebrates 10 years!

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

This year’s Pink Ladies Day was another resounding success.

The annual event is for women who have experienced breast cancer first hand and is open to women across Argyll who, along with a friend, come along for a full day of pampering, friendship, laughter, connection and togetherness.

This year’s Pink Ladies Day was held at the Loch Fyne Hotel in Inveraray on December 1 and was the biggest yet, with 115 women and 30 specialists in the world of beauty, hair, make-up and holistic therapies including massage, reiki yoga, pilates and reflexology.

The day began with the ladies arriving around 9am for coffee and pastries before they were whisked off to indulge in feel good treatments, a swim, a three-course lunch and afternoon drinks, with lots of special treats along the way, including a goodie bag to take home, games and gifts.

Most importantly, this day is one of escapism to acknowledge the journey that the pink ladies have been on – some are currently going through treatment or have very recently finished and others are now fighting fit and healthy but always living with the diagnosis in the back of their minds. All give inspiration and hope to others.

Founder and organiser Nicky Murphy was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer 10 years ago this month.

She said it was a strange and somewhat challenging time.

She said: “I rapidly underwent chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and Herceptin to combat both protein and hormone receptive tumours.

“I was self-employed and had a 13-month-old baby, so life was pretty much turned upside down and there were some dark days.

“However, a diagnosis like this puts everything into perspective and brings positive thinking sharply into focus.

“With support from some amazing friends, I decided to launch the Pink Ladies Day to put positive energy into creating something unique and supportive for women that had been through a similar experience, to give them the opportunity to come together, meet new friends and get completely spoiled for the day.

“The funny thing is, we don’t really hone in on the Big C during the day – but many of the women find comfort in conversation with other women that share their stories.

“Ten years on and it has more than doubled in size as more and more women get to hear about the benefits of being a part of this special day.

“This year’s event was held at the Loch Fyne Hotel in Inveraray as it has done for all but two of the 10 years and the team there could not be more accommodating.”

Nicky was delighted to receive the Dunoon and Cowal Community Champion award last year and the TSI Argyll and Bute Volunteer of the Year award this year in the health and wellbeing category.

She said: “It was an absolute honour to receive this recognition in the company of so many great people from our area that do wonderful work in our communities.

“The Pink Ladies Day is a collaboration and couldn’t happen without input from other passionate people that throw themselves into it in their valuable spare time.

“There are so many people to thank for their love, support, hard graft and fundraising throughout the year to help make the Pink Ladies Day happen.

“Some of our treatment givers have been with us since year one and special thanks go to Joanne Coleman, LeeAnne Fraser-Whyte, Rie Emmers and Liz O’Neill for being there with their health, beauty and well-being treatments from the get go.

“Other people, local to Oban that have had such a huge impact on its success over the years in one way or another and should be noted are Jacqui MacLean (massage therapist), Rachael Cameron and Rachel Sinclair (nails), Pamela Macdougall (reiki), Alison Clarke (feet treat), Ian MacInness of D&A Munn, Ken MacKenzie (minibus drivers), Karen Cook and family, Gillian Stewart and family, John MacEachen’s family (memorial golf fundraising day), Liz and Eric Deverill (my mum and stepdad), Chris Agg, Oban Chocolate Company, Marc Gardner at Oban Bay, Loch Fyne Oysters, West Coast Motors, Morrison Minibus Hire, Dungallan House, James Gray, the team at The View and the teams at the Dove Centre and MacMillan Day Bed Unit.

“The support from the people of Dunoon is also outstanding – they attend fundraising events, organise raffles, quizzes, sponsored walks, run marathons and much more.

“Special thanks this year to Karen Miller, Shona Richie, David Hynds, Alison Munro, Heather MacPherson, Vicky Kelly, Glenis Coles, Lyndsey Dain, Janet Gillespie, Maureen Heron, Alison Currie, Gillian Purdie, Pam Cheng, Ian McColm, Angela Kerr, Soap, The Walking Theatre Company, Ken Clarke, Walkers and everyone at the Queens Hall.

“I also have to thank my wee family, Scott and Lily, who watch me take this on outside of my busy real job with The Oban Times. They deserve an award for putting up with me!

“Thank you to everyone for another amazing day and to all the Pink Ladies have a wonderful Christmas and happy 2024.”

For more information, email pinkladiesday@outlook.com