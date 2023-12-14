Speeder’s 93mph costs him £500
Leon Jack Murphy, aged 19, of 6 Columba Court, Ardrishaig, appeared before the December sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court after being clocked at 93 mph on the A83 near Ardcastle.
When police stopped him after the speed check they discovered that two tyres on the
vehicle did not meet the minimum tread depth.
Murphy admitted the offences which happened on December 10 last year.
His defence agent John B McGeechan said Murphy needed his licence for work and for domestic purposes.
Sheriff Euan Cameron fined Murphy £500 with a four-point endorsement on his
driving licence.
“Driving at this speed with the tyres not up to scratch, you could easily have had an
accident,” the sheriff told him.