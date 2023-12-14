Furnace lights up for Christmas
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
The village of Furnace was in fine voice on Saturday December 9 as residents gathered for the annual Christmas tree lights switch-on.
Chairperson of the Furnace Community SCIO Phil Nilsson led the traditional countdown and Four Degrees choir members gave a spirited rendition of Hark the Herald Angels, with the crowd joining in for a noisy Jingle Bells.
Afterwards, there was mulled wine and mince pies to be enjoyed in the warmth of the village hall.