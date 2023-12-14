Furnace lights up for Christmas

Ronnie Dodd, Mark Boston and John Gillies join in a chorus of Jingle Bells. Photograph: Lynda Syed.

The village of Furnace was in fine voice on Saturday December 9 as  residents gathered for the annual Christmas tree lights switch-on.

Chairperson of the Furnace Community SCIO Phil Nilsson led the traditional countdown and Four Degrees choir members gave a spirited rendition of Hark the Herald Angels, with the crowd joining in for a noisy Jingle Bells.

Afterwards, there was mulled wine and mince pies to be enjoyed in the warmth of the village hall.

Phil Nilsson led the countdown. Photograph: Lynda Syed
David Hay in seasonal dress. Photograph: Lynda Syed
Naline Swailes and Hazel Gray getting in the Christmas mood. Photograph: Lynda Syed

 