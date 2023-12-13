Police report on sudden death
Police investigating the sudden death of a woman in the Craobh Haven area on Sunday have found no suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Sunday, 10 December, we received a report of a sudden death of a 58-year-old woman in the Craobh Haven area of Argyll and Bute.
“Enquiries were carried out and there were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”