NHS Highland appointments new chief executive

NHS Highland has appointed Fiona Davies as the next chief executive of NHS Highland.

Ms Davies will take up post on April 1, 2024, when the current post holder, Pamela Dudek, will retire.

Ms Davies is currently chief officer of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), prior to which she headed up NHS Highland’s Mental Health services.

She is a Registered Mental Health Nurse and has three decades of experience in clinical, professional leadership, operational and strategic management roles.

Fiona has worked for NHS Highland since 2012 and has a particular interest in remote and rural delivery of health and social care services. She lives in Lochaber with her family.

Ms Davies said: “I am passionate about delivering the best possible care in the Highlands and Argyll and Bute and working with our amazing teams and communities to do that.

“While I have lots of contacts in the area already, I will enjoy getting out and about to meet as many people as possible.”

Recruitment to the Argyll and Bute HSCP Chief Officer post will take place in due course.