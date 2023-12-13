‘Cowardly and despicable’, sheriff tells Islay man

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A 39-year-old man from Islay, who admitted assaulting his partner, was told his behaviour was ‘cowardly and despicable’ by Sheriff Euan Cameron at the December sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

James Hutchinson had pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier sitting and the sheriff had deferred sentence for reports to be prepared on the man; it was said he assaulted

his partner by putting his hands around her neck and compressing; seizing her by the

body, all to her injury, at an address on the island on May 14 this year.

After reading the reports the sheriff heard from defence agent John B McGeechan, who said: ‘It was an unpleasant situation and he is recently remorseful about it.’

He added that Hutchison was receiving help for alcoholism and bereavement

counselling.

Sheriff Cameron told Hutchinson: ‘This offence crosses the custody threshold.’

But the sheriff ordered a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody;

wherein Hutchinson will be supervised for two years and must address alcohol issues

and anger management.

He must also undertake 300 hours’ unpaid work in the community within six months.