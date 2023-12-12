Thought for the Week, December 15 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

There is something special about the wide variety of Christmas lights on display in our communities; I find they awaken within me a warm sense of excitement and expectation that the Christmas season has arrived.

For most people, the Christmas season is a happy and special occasion because they love everything about Christmas.

They are drawn into the festivities, the giving and receiving of gifts, the food and wine and the Boney M Christmas songs.

Did you know research has shown people also suffer from something called ‘post-Christmas blues’?

When the Christmas tree is packed away and the Christmas festivities are over, they are weighed down by a sense of sadness.

As we enjoy the final weeks leading up to Christmas, I want to remind you there is something far greater and more meaningful to Christmas than the short-lived feel-good vibe this season revels in.

In Matthew 1 v 24, we read that Mary will give birth to a son and he will be called Jesus because he has come to save people from their sins.

The good news of the eternal gift of Christ’s salvation made possible through his incarnation should light up our lives with joy and thankfulness as we celebrate with family and friends the Christ child this Christmas season.

The best part about this Christmas gift is that we don’t need to pack Christ away in a box and be weighed down with Christmas blues.

His ongoing presence and joy extend past a few weeks in December and is available to each one of us throughout the year.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.