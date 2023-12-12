Tarbert man fined £400
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
A 35-year-old Tarbert man was fined £400 at the December sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Darroch Fulton, of 29 Oakhill, admitted shouting at and struggling with police officers
on Harbour Street on August 19 this year.
His defence agent Stephen McSporran said Fulton, who had no previous convictions
was “thoroughly ashamed of himself”.