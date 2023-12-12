Sun shines on Mid Argyll Remembrance parades

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray began its Remembrance weekend with a short ceremony and wreath-laying on November 11, Armistice Day, at the war memorial on the front at 11am.

On Sunday November 12, representatives from across the community gathered at the church hall at 10.30am for the march down to the the memorial, where wreaths were laid.

The pipers, Stuart Liddell, Scott McLean and Bryce Griffin, led the way, followed by the flag bearers and members of the Inveraray and District branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland and other community representatives.

Carrying the colours for RBLS Inveraray and District branch were Alistair Rodden and Gareth Irons, who also attended the Furnace and Argyll Caravan Park ceremonies.

The service was conducted in bright sunshine by the Rev Dr Roderick Campbell and the Rev Dorothy Wallace, West Lochfyneside Parish Church.

Wreaths were laid by community representatives, including his Grace the Duke of Argyll Torquhil Campbell for the Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III.

Following this ceremony, the pipers and RBLS representatives moved on to Furnace, where the parade moved from outside the shop to the memorial, where a service was conducted by the Rev Wallace.

An hour later, there was a short ceremony and parade at Argyll Caravan Park, where the lone piper was young Bryce Griffin.