Successful year for Cowal Open Studios

Members of the Cowal Open Studios (COS) artists and makers network looked back on a successful 2023 at their recent AGM held at Kilmun Village Hall.

Almost 30 artists attended the meeting and heard a range of reports covering COS initiatives launched over the past year, including the Create Space community outreach programme and the Emerging Young Artist award.

There was also a presentation concerning a new look website for COS members that includes a host of new ideas to help artists and makers promote their work online.

Jenny Phillips of COS said: “We’ve had a great year with our open studios weekend, held from September 22-25, seeing a 10 per cent increase in visitors compared to last year. Over 640 people attended, with almost 40 per cent coming from outside of Cowal, despite poor weather during the weekend, with the Sunday proving to be the most popular day.

“Around a quarter of those from outside of Cowal came from Glasgow, with roughly the same number of visitors hailing from Inverclyde and Largs.

“The Create Space programme, created by Kerry Nixon and funded through the National Lottery, has proven to be a very successful initiative with an exhibition due to be held at the Burgh Hall early in 2024 and we’ll be repeating the Emerging Artist award, which saw Skye Beautyman benefiting from a range of mentoring sessions with various COS members.

“With all of our positive initiatives and another great open studios weekend in 2024 in prospect it’s looking like it will be another successful year for our artistic community.”

For more details visit www.cowalopenstudios.co.uk