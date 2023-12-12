New funding will preserve historic Lochgilphead properties

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

New funding approved by Argyll and Bute Council will help safeguard two historic Lochgilphead buildings, in the heart of the town’s Conservation Area.

Councillors have given the green light to investment of £534,955.38 to carry out essential repair and conservation work at 2-4 Argyll Street and 6-10 Argyll Street, the final two priority buildings in the Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

The two properties are adjoining tenement buildings occupying a key location overlooking Argyll Street and Colchester Square in the town centre. The buildings house both residential dwellings and three local businesses.

The new funding will enable an extensive programme of work on both buildings including slated roof works, timber repairs, lead works, rainwater goods, stone and render works. In addition, the council is developing plans to carry out shopfront improvements.

There are four priority buildings under the CARS Scheme. Work is almost complete on 1 Argyll Street and 3-17 Colchester Square following investment of £469,251.

Councillor Liz McCabe, Policy Lead for Islands and Business Development said: “This new funding will safeguard the fabric of two historic buildings, ensuring their continued use for both residential and commercial purposes. Ongoing investment in Lochgilphead is helping to attract more people to the area and help preserve the town’s heritage.

“As part of the development of these projects, the owners are now working together closely. This has the added benefit of allowing them to plan the future management and maintenance of these historic properties, to ensure they are properly preserved for the local community.”

The CARS programme is joint funded by Argyll and Bute Council and Historic Environment Scotland (HES) together with contributions from building owners. It focuses on the regeneration of historic buildings as well as promotion of traditional skills training and community engagement.

The aim of the programme is to safeguard Lochgilphead’s heritage by supporting property owners to return their buildings and shopfronts to a good state of repair and boost the town centre’s visual and visitor appeal.