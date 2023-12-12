Mid Argyll take first home derby win from Lochaber

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll RFC -22

Lochaber RFC – 10

West Region League – Division 3

A cold and dull Lochgilphead saw Mid Argyll host their first home derby of the season when Lochaber visited last Saturday.

The Boars were eager to put the heavy defeat from earlier this year, when they visited Banavie, behind them and get some satisfaction from the return fixture.

Lochaber started by kicking to Mid Argyll who immediately put the visitors under pressure when the Boars charged back up field.

The early exchanges were played at a furious pace with the home team looking to make a quick impression.

Though camped in the Lochaber 22 for the opening 20 mins, the home side couldn’t make the crucial break through. Possession changed hands a number of times but neither team could put points on the board.

Mid Argyll did breach the defence once in the opening half when Murray MacDonald broke through to touchdown only for the referee to disallow the score when he deemed MacDonald had lost control of the ball as he placed it over the line.

Another large home crowd bemoaned the decision insisting the score was good.

MacDonald later missed a difficult penalty but the opportunities reflected the pressure Mid Argyll were having.

Five minutes before half time the visitors had their first real attempt at the Mid Argyll try line.

Impressive defensive play from the Boars kept the attack out but gave away a penalty right in front of the posts. Lochaber opened the scoring and the half finished with Lochaber narrowly in the lead.

Despite being behind the half time team talk was positive and the Boars knew they had lots more to give.

The start of the second half didn’t go to plan and the visitors crossed for an early try which they converted to extend their lead.

This really fired the Mid Argyll men up and they replied with a try of their own almost immediately.

Good pressure from the restart was too much for the defence to handle and the ball was turned over from great forward work.

The pack kept the momentum forward and Murray Sutherland crossed for Mid Argyll’s first try of the day. MacDonald narrowly missed the conversion, but the comeback was on.

The Boars were fired up now and really put pressure on the visitors. Fast hands through the backs started another attacking move as the team raced down pitch.

Two phases later saw Euan “Pete” MacArthur top of a great performance as he crashed through for the Boars second try of the day. Again the extra points couldn’t be added, but the home team were in full control of the game now.

Next on the score sheet was Daniel Broderick when he took the ball inside the Lochaber 22 and powered his way through to cross for his first of the day.

MacDonald was having an uncharacteristic day by his high standards from the Tee and again missed though from a very tight angle.

The Boars were now looking to finish this game with a bonus point and put it out of Lochaber’s reach.

The dominant Boars pack exerted great pressure on the visiting scrum winning good ball and releasing another great phase of play from the backs. Once in range, the forwards took over and pushed the visitors back to their own line which they defended well.

The outcome was inevitable when, once again, Broderick hit the line at top speed and drove over for his second and the Boars final try of the day. This time Ali Peterson took the conversion and got the extras.

Final score 22-10 to a jubilant Boars team.

Man of the Match was Daniel Broderick. All at Mid Argyll would once again like to thank Korkie and his team for having the pitch in such great condition and the Stag Hotel for its after-match hospitality.

The Boars have one last match away to Moffat this weekend (December 16) before Christmas and then the first game in the New Year is home to Isle of Mull RFC on January 13.