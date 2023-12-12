Lochgilphead take points home from Tayvallich
Lochgilphead Bowling Club made the trip to Tayvallich for the away leg of the Marie Douglas competition.
The first round was a tight affair with players taking a bit of time to settle into the lay and pace of the carpets.
Three losses were turned round after a final resounding 12-1 win in the first leg while the second leg saw three wins and one loss to give Lochgilphead an over-all score of 47 to Tayvallich’s 41.
A spokesperson for the club said: “It was full of fun and a highly enjoyable night of bowls. Thanks to Tayvallich for their excellent hospitality.”