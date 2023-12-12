Lochgilphead High School hosts annual careers fair

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead High School again hosted its annual careers fair on Tuesday November 21, writes Fergus Mackay.

A big event in the school calendar, the event offers young people who are eager to enter the job market a good opportunity to learn about the local employment options and meet some of the big local employers.

With employers such as Argyll and Bute Council, DA Macdonald civil contractors, Kilmartin Museum, Hendrix, Renewable Parts and the Argyll HSPC in attendance, as well as many more, the day was certainly informative.

The employers held small seminars with pupil groups, as well as workshops to talk to pupils about what their companies or organisations do and advice on how to enter their field of work.

It is an event that the campus and the employers put a huge amount of effort into, with high tech fish farm equipment such as cameras and scanners, and even a boat in a previous year.

This year, there were some great items on show, including a wind tunnel from Renewable Parts, as well as plenty of free pens and stationery – the free stuff going down well with most pupils.

The takeaway for everyone at the campus was undoubtedly tackling the stereotype in rural areas that there is no work on offer for younger people, who aren’t perhaps planning to move away for higher education or for work elsewhere.

Head teacher James Helbert said: “It was wonderful to see such a range of employers and careers being showcased.

“The young people had a real insight into how their studies will open doors for them after school.

“We would like to thank all the employers and representatives who helped to make the day so successful.”

The event showed everyone at the campus that there is a large number of Argyll employers, ready and willing to take on new prospects, and offering a huge range of skills and career advancement opportunities in several different fields – all within the area.

A big thanks is due to all the employers who attended, and for taking the time to come and speak to the pupils and staff at the school.

Hopefully the schools and local employers are building the next generation of innovators one careers fair at a time!