Letters to the editor – November 17 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Independence is normal

It has been 42 years since the small, Central American nation of Belize gained Independence from the UK. For this it had to defy both the UK and the United States.

Key to the gaining of that independence was George Price, who led the People’s United Party.

With strong ties to the countries labour unions, the party gained mass support.

Predictably, the British attempted to thwart the party’s ascendance – including charging Price with sedition. The attempts to destroy the party backfired spectacularly, as they had repeated election success.

Following years of active international diplomacy, Belize appealed to the United Nations and they became a part of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Then in 1981 a UN resolution called for the UK to grant Belize independence, which Westminster finally and reluctantly did.

Their final constitution, or rules to govern by, enshrined the freedoms of individuals as a fundamental right, regardless of “race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed or sex”.

It includes protection from deprivation and poverty and promised to ensure a system that provides education and healthcare to all on the basis of equality.

In 2010, the government introduced an amendment which gave the state majority ownership of all public utilities, including water and the sources of energy.

The total population of Belize is 412,330 whilst Scotland has 5.463 million.

More than 60 former colonies have won their independence from Westminster and the UK, and not one has ever asked to give it up again. Independence is normal.

Tricia Grey, Lochgilphead

Help is available

Each year in the UK around 10,500 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, devastating news that also affects many thousands more of their family members and friends.

In this distressing time people are often unsure where to turn for support and are left feeling isolated.

I want to reassure people that you are not alone. Pancreatic cancer UK’s Support Line specialist nurses, like myself and my colleagues, provide expert information and support for you.

We are here to provide you and your family with practical steps and emotional support when you need it most.

I also need to ask people living with pancreatic cancer and their loved ones to help us as we research how our support services can reach even more people.

We particularly want to hear from those who have never been in contact with the charity before to understand where we can make a difference. There are two ways to contribute: either by taking a short survey or through a one-to-one interview.

Your views will be invaluable and help us continue to be there for thousands of families for years to come. To take part, please email: servicesreach@pancreaticcancer.org.uk

Anyone affected by pancreatic cancer can call our Specialist Nurses for support and information on our confidential, free Support Line on (Freecall: 0808 801 0707).

Dianne Dobson, Pancreatic Cancer UK Specialist Nurse