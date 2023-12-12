Learn to Swim partnership goes from length to length

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A vital national swimming framework has celebrated its fifth year, creating the next generation of safe swimmers with over 76,000 children from across the country taking part in weekly lessons.

The National Learn to Swim Framework – a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water – has gone from strength to strength since its formation, with programmes back to 88 percent capacity following pandemic restrictions.

Swim superstars, Olympic medallist Duncan Scott and Paralympic medallist Toni Shaw renewed their ambassadorships of the Framework which is delivered across Scotland by 38 Leisure Trusts, including Live Argyll, and Aquatic Providers in more than 160 pools.

Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming said: “Seeing the Learn to Swim Framework reach more children across Scotland is incredible.

“We’re very lucky in Scotland to have so many excellent local authorities, leisure trusts and aquatic providers working towards the common goal of teaching this vital life skill across the country.

“Through the Framework, we are creating a generation of happy, healthy and active young people and we are delighted that each year more children across the country are getting the opportunity to get into the pool.”

Research into the cognitive benefits of young people who take swimming lessons has shown that they achieve a range of developmental milestones much earlier than those who don’t, regardless of their gender or background.

Children who are members of a swimming club and who compete regularly, develop core competencies – such as target-setting, teamwork and leadership attributes – which can help them greatly in their future careers and lives.

Brian Lironi, Director of Corporate Affairs at Scottish Water, said: “We are delighted that the Learn to Swim programme has bounced back so strongly after the pandemic and continues to go from strength to strength.

“Being able to swim is an essential life skill and the programme gives children the skills and confidence they need to enjoy swimming safely.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy Scotland’s miles of rivers, lochs, reservoirs and shorelines safely and with confidence, and our aim is to work with Scottish Swimming and all the local authorities, leisure trusts and aquatic providers across the country to create ‘Generation Swim’, a generation of safe and competent swimmers, who will also get to experience the wider health and social benefits that swimming can offer.”

Learn to Swim is a National Framework committed to creating supportive and quality environments in which children can learn to swim regardless of their age, ability, or skill level.

It aims to develop competent swimmers, as well as encouraging youngsters to adopt a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle with sport and fun at its heart to reach their full potential both in the pool and out.

For more information on the Learn to Swim programme, visit https://learntoswim.scot/.

Photograph: Olympic multiple Gold Medallist Duncan Scott led a once-in-a-lifetime swim class for youngsters at Broxburn Sports Centre. NO_CC50_LearnToSwim_Duncan Scott