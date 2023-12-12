From our files – December 15 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday December 13 2013

Storm force winds leave 20,000 Argyll homes without electricity

Tarbert finally managed to celebrate Christmas after stormy weather cut off electricity in the village and thwarted the planned Christmas lights switch-on last Thursday.

People living in Tarbert and Inveraray were amongst the 20,000 households in Argyll and Bute which were left without power after winds of up to 142 mph wreaked havoc on the west coast.

The two Loch Fyne villages and other rural areas, such as Achahoish, Tayvallich and Achnamara, appeared to be worst affected, but were reconnected to the grid by Friday morning.

Most primary schools in the area were closed on Thursday morning, while falling trees and high waters brought much of the area to a standstill.

Both roads into Argyll, the A83 and the A82, were closed at the same time. High winds forced a lorry to overturn at the Rest and Be Thankful at the same time the A82 had been closed for road works at Pulpit Rock.

The road between Lochgilphead and Oban, the A816, was blocked at several locations as fallen trees lay on the road, while the A38 was blocked at Whitehouse, the A819 at Dalmally and the A815 at Ardkinglas.

Lorna Andrew of Tarbert Festival Committee said the village had managed to reschedule its festive celebrations for Tuesday evening.

“We were obviously disappointed that last Thursday’s light switch-on was cancelled. Tarbert does always seem to take the brunt of the bad weather, but we are delighted that it eventually got the go ahead,” she said. “We would like to thank Kirsty Pine from Tarbert Academy Parent Council for stepping in and helping to organise the night.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday December 19 2003

New Scottish record set by Lochgilphead athlete Kyle Dudding

Young Lochgilphead athlete Kyle Dudding has been achieving again – this time breaking his own record.

Kyle, a member of Mid Argyll Athletic Club, travelled to Kelvinhall, Glagsow, last Wednesday night with coach Bill McCallum to take part in an open graded athletics meeting.

Kyle went with one goal in mind and succeeded to score, breaking his own under-13 age group shot-putt record by 1.63 metres, that’s 5ft4ins. The new all-time Scottish under-13s age group record for the shot putt, set by 12-year-old Kyle, is 10.73 metres.

He had broken the previous age-group record in March 2003 and hopes to improve again when he takes part in his final meet in that age group on Saturday December 27.

After that Kyle, a first year pupil at Lochgilphead High School, will face an older age-group and plenty of new challenges, which he is bound to rise to.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday December 16 1983

Icy roads

Conditions on roads throughout Mid Argyll and Kintyre were extremely bad on Monday morning following the hard frost and snow of the night with several ‘minor bumps’, as the police put it, with vehicles sliding off the road.

These were mostly unreported but the police were called in to deal with a lorry that floundered two miles south of Minard, ending up blocking the road. By the time the police arrived the lorry had managed to move and traffic flow was restored.

Two vehicles were in collision last Friday at Crarae Quarry, Inveraray and both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Petition handed to council

Robin Thomson, Ardrishaig, Rob Reid, Tarbert and Margaret Murchie, Lochgilphead, all members of the Mid Argyll CND were due to present a petition to Argyll and Bute District Council yesterday (Thursday).

The petition, which was signed by approximately 3,000 people, urges the council to oppose the further development of nuclear bases in Argyll.

The petition was being handed over at the start of the Policy Committee meeting.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Friday December 27 1963

Council fights TV charge rise

Lochgilphead Town Council is maintaining its opposition to the proposal of a Clydebank company to increase by 10s (50 pence) the annual rental for the piped television service relayed by them to the burgh.

At last week’s council meeting the town clerk, Mr John King, stated that while General Piped Television Ltd had certainly fulfilled a condition of contract by giving three months’ clear notice of the company’s intention to increase charges, he considered the council still had power to ask the matter to go to arbitration in the event of a dispute.

Last month the council considered an intimation from the company giving intimation of their intention to increase the annual rental for the relay of the B.B.C. and S.T.V. channels from £5 to £5 10s. Then the council considered that if G.P.T. went ahead with this increase, it would constitute a breach of contract.

On Monday, however, Mr King told the council that G.P.T. had fulfilled a condition of the contract with the council in that they had given the required notice.

Provost Dugald MacBrayne said that after careful consideration, the clerk interpreted the contract as giving the council power to object.

Bailie Dr Margaret M. Dewar asked if the company would cut off the service if the increase charge was not paid, to be told by Dean of Guild Alexander MacKellar that the company would soon cut the supply if their accounts were not being paid.

Mr King added that in the event of a dispute the matter could go to arbitration but if either party was still dissatisfied, according to the terms of the agreement, the matter would go before the Dean of the Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow, whose decision would be binding.

Councillor David Wilson said subscribers in the town had already received notice from G.P.T. of their intention to increase the rentals in February, and moved, seconded by Bailie Dr Dewar, that the council object to the increase.