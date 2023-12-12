Friends of Succoth Ward aims to bring festive spirit to patients

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Friends of Succoth Ward at Mid Argyll Community Hospital is aiming to making patients’ festive season more entertaining.

Set up to support and enhance the well-being of the patients and staff on the 16-bed acute mental illness ward, the Friends group raises funds and providing amenities for patients and staff not covered by NHS budgets and funding.

A wish-list has been drawn up with patients and staff which includes, books, journals, puzzles, games, artwork, toiletries and outdoor plants.

So to make it a Christmas and New Year to remember the Friends have launched an online giving page www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/friends-of-succoth-ward with a fundraising target of £500.

A generous donation from the Mid Argyll Rotary Club of £218.80 kickstarted the campaign, which enabled the Friends to purchase much-needed art materials.

A free subscription for patients to access drawing and painting tuition online was donated by Bonny Snowdon and Arran and Argyll Botanicals have gifted the patients toiletries.

The Friends are making plans to support staff in 2024 to deliver a programme of activities which will include fitness, well-being, creative and pampering sessions, and finding ways to improve the physical ward environment.

Raymond Deans chair of the Friends of Succoth Ward said: “Making a small difference in challenging times is what the Friends are all about. We believe patients are worth it.”

The Friends of Succoth Ward are calling on the community to get involved and these are the ways that people can help:

Please donate what you can, every penny really helps!

Are you a business or individual who could gift items on our wish list?

Could you deliver a fundraising event or activity to raise funds and awareness?

Can you offer your time, expertise or gift an activity on or off the ward for patients?

Pictured handing over the cheque is Mid Argyll Rotary Club President Liz Lees presenting a cheque for £214.80 to Raymond Deans, chaplain team lead for Argyll and Bute HSCP.

The donation to the Succoth Ward from Arran and Argyll Botanics.