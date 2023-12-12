Decision to move car proves costly

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A provisional licence holder decided to drive a car by herself and was seen by the police, the December sitting of Campbeltown Sheriff Court heard.

Police on patrol in the early hours of August 13 this year stopped a car being driven by Alana Breen, of 7 Ceol na Fairge, Bowmore, Islay.

Breen, 29, who is a carer for a member of her family, admitted driving on Jamieson Street, Main Street and Shore Street, Bowmore, without the appropriate lights on the car, on the wrong side of the road and causing the vehicle to mount the pavement; she also admitted being a provisional licence holder who was driving without supervision.

Her defence agent Jane McNiven, said that the authorised driver of the car had hurt their leg and had been unable to drive and so the car had to be left parked away from

home.

“She [Breen] decided to bring back the vehicle to their home.”

She added: “This is a lesson to Miss Breen, it is out of character for her.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron fined Breen £160 for the offences and placed five penalty

points on her licence.

“This was a significant error of judgement on your part,” said the sheriff.