Councillor’s Column – December 15 2023

Councillor Jan Brown – Mid Argyll

Well here we are almost at the end of the year. I must say it has been one of the busiest years for me personally and professionally. A family wedding was the biggest event by far for me but there have been many highlights to look back on.

Work-wise I have been privileged to be have been involved in and enjoyed, so many events in an around the area over the last year.

The Pictish festival where I learned just how good I was at axe throwing, the Ardrishaig Gala day where the community came out in droves to enjoy the day, the Provost Award for our two Gaelic stalwarts Christine and Josie, the Kilmartin Museum opening which showed off a different side to our heritage here in Mid Argyll, the opening of our very own Community Shop, Inveraray pier being bought over by the community-led Inspire Inveraray with hopes to see it open to the public next year and a really inspiring photography exhibition held in Ardrishaig Hall by the Snowdrop Centre.

I have enjoyed every event I attended and if I missed your event I’ll get you next time.

Recently there have been a number of events which have affected our area badly. The storms of October 7 weekend was the biggest weather event in recent time in Mid Argyll which left areas as ‘no-go’, or ‘get out of’.

Ardfern and Kilmichael Glen/Bridgend in particular have suffered badly but thanks to the community and the hard working council roads department in particular, our communities have come through it.

It’s not over yet, but they are getting there. We now need to turn our attention to finding ways we can be better prepared to deal with these situations in the future.

I want to mention the unsung heroes of our communities, the village shops. Not all our villages have one but those that do have an asset that is the heart of the village. They open almost every day, provide services above and beyond, always go the extra mile and can always be relied on.

One such shop is the Village Shop and Post Office in Furnace or the HUB as it’s known locally.

David and Cindy have been running the community-owned shop for a couple of years now and the service they have provided has been amazing.

The run the Fish Tea Friday in the village hall and do take away service as well. There can be upwards of 40 folk coming for a sit in and a blether most weeks.

During COVID they ran a home delivery service to Furnace and the surrounding area with no delivery charge. They still make deliveries to the more vulnerable in the community.

Whenever there is an event in the village you’ll find David and Cindy at the heart of it, whether it’s in the organisation, the cooking and preparing food, gathering in prizes or donations they give unstintingly.

The shop has a small space where you can enjoy a cuppa and a cake or something more substantial like a full breakfast. This area is now being used more and more as a meeting place where people can come together during the day for a blether and a cuppa. It doesn’t matter what time you go in there is always someone there.

The other invaluable service they provide is information. Nothing happens in the village that they don’t know about. Keep up the good work folk we’d be lost without you. This goes for every small shop in our villages. Thank you.

On that note I’d just like to wish you all a good Christmas and a Happy New Year. I look forward to meeting more of you next year and I’d just like to thank you all for the privilege of being your councillor.