Barbarians select side tackle Oban Lorne girls

Young players from across Argyll combined to tackle Oban Lorne in an under 14s girls match as a combined Argyll Barbarians side last weekend.

Mid Argyll RFC, Campbeltown/Kintyre RFC and Isle of Mull RFC were all represented in the high scoring 13-a-side affair at Glencruitten in Oban on Sunday.

The Oban Lorne Ladies team were on hand to lead a warm-up session with the under 14s and to then support them during the game, despite the cancellation of their own game against Wigtownshire.

Argyll and Bute rugby development officer Andrew Johnston then led a scrum session to prepare the girls for six-person scrums, before their first experience of playing 13-a-side.

When the referee, Allan Wright, blew the whistle for kick-off each team quickly switched their rugby brain on and the opening two tries were scored by Oban.

However, Argyll quickly made a comeback and the scoreline was 26-26 when the interval arrived, demonstrating the high level of girls’ rugby from across the four areas.

The hosts Oban then kickstarted the second half with three tries from three great plays.

Argyll were soon catching Oban’s heels, but after a tiring battle they couldn’t quite catch up with an impressive Oban outfit in a match that ended 76-49 in the hosts’ favour.

Playing together for the first time created its own challenges for the Argyll Barbarians.

However, their players stepped up and worked hard to support each other in attack and defence, adapting well to the new playing conditions.

Barbarians’ and Oban’s coaches were extremely proud of the performance and sportsmanship shown by all during a highly competitive match on Sunday.

It was clearly an impressive example of the ongoing work that is going into girls’ rugby development in Argyll and Bute, with the teams involved looking forward to similar future opportunities.

Photograph: Argyll Barbarians and Oban Lorne under 14s girls both performed strongly at Glencruitten. Photograph: Drew Buckley/F.WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY. NO_A50_Oban Lorne vs Argyll Babarians01_23_Under 14s girls