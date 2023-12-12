£4.3 million success for council’s welfare rights team

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Vulnerable people in Argyll and Bute accessed more than £4.3 million of additional income in 2022/23 thanks to the council’s welfare rights team.

This is the highest annual figure ever achieved in the area and includes £534,669 for families affected by cancer, supported by the council’s partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

Thousands of people across the UK are not claiming the benefits they are entitled to, and Argyll and Bute is no exception. However, the council’s welfare rights team is working hard to raise awareness of what benefits people could be eligible for and, during the first two quarters of 2023/24, £2,176,034 worth of claims had already been made.

Councillor Robin Currie, the council’s leader, said: “Our welfare rights team does an outstanding job helping people in our communities and, on behalf of those they have given advice to, I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

“There are still lots of people not claiming the financial support they are entitled to, however, and that’s not acceptable.

“I would urge you to get in touch with our team if you are unsure about whether or not you, or a family member, could be eligible for help.”

Call the team on 01546 605517 or complete the welfare rights form on the council website at https://argyllandbute.custhelp.com/app/SW/Welfare_Rights for further information.