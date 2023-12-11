Announcements – December 8, 2023

ENGAGEMENT

BANNATYNE – MACRAILD – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Ewan, son of Malcolm and Margaret to Eilidh, daughter of Sue and the late Alan, Strachur, Dunoon.

DEATHS

BARCLAY – On December 1, 2023, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Margaret Christina Barclay, née MacFarlane, aged 70 years, much loved mother of Alan and the late Steven and dear sister of John and the late Joe. A graveside service and interment will take place at Carrick Cemetery, on Monday, December 11 at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome.

LANG – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 2, 2023, Rachel McAlister, in her 89th year, Lorne Campbell Court and formerly of Smith Drive, Campbeltown, dearly loved wife of the late Dougie Lang, beloved mum of Malcolm (Dougie) and Catrona, much loved mother-in-law of Mandy, a loving granny of David, Craig and Charles and great-granny of Lexie, Belle and Charlie.

MCCALLUM – With deepest sadness, the family of Fiona McCallum would like to announce her peaceful passing at the age of 87 on November 30, 2023. Fiona was the dearly beloved daughter of the late Aimie McLean and a much loved and devoted cousin of Jamie and the wider family. She was a true and loyal friend to many. Fiona was a dedicated teacher who started her career at Carradale Primary School, Kintyre before spending many years as a deputy head teacher at Dalmilling Primary School, Ayr. There will be a celebration of Fiona’s life at Masonhill Crematorium, Ayr at 1.15pm on Monday, December 18, 2023 to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to McMillan Ward, Biggart Hospital, Prestwick. Wear bright colours in memory of Fiona.

YOUNG – Suddenly, but peacefully, with her daughter by her side, on November 30, 2023, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Margaret Ann Young, née MacMillan, in her 72nd year, of 20e Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. Formerly of Inveraray. Beloved wife of the late Norman Young (Gnome); adored and proud Mum of Yvonne (Yvie). A much loved sister, sister-in- law, aunt and cousin to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A graveside service will take place at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 11.30am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Flowers, or donations, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses, Mid Argyll and the Beatson Cancer Charity.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MELLISH – Doreen and Angie would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls and flowers received following the sad loss of Jackie. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors of Ward A & B, Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban and of Glenaray Ward Mid Argyll Hospital for their care of Jackie. Grateful thanks to the Rev. Lyn Peden for a comforting service and to Marjorie Kelly for beautiful music. Special thanks to Donald MacDonald for their professionalism and compassionate care for the funeral arrangements; and to the West Loch House Hotel for excellent catering. Finally, our thanks to everyone who attended at the church and graveside, it was much appreciated. The retiral collection raised £400 for the RNLI and Chest, Heart & Stroke.

McCLOSKEY – The family of the late Aiden McCloskey would like to thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, Rev Lyn Peden for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for a very professional service, Anchor Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Marie Curie totalled £270, with thanks to all who donated.

IN MEMORIAMS

MITCHELL – Treasured memories of my beloved husband, Ian, who died on December 12, 2022.

Time passes memories stay

Remembered with love every day.

– From your loving wife June.