Announcements – December 1, 2023
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
BIRTH
WYLIE – DUNN – Fraser and Nichola are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Alba Elizabeth on October 28, 2023. A little sister for Aila and second granddaughter for Finlay and Margaret, Campbeltown and Alastair and Sadie, Bearsden.
DEATHS
MACFARLANE – Peacefully on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Antonine House Care Home. Dugald beloved husband of the late Winifred, much loved dad of Alasdair and Sheila, loving grandpa to Sam, Kirsten, Harry, Sean and Eve. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1.30pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
McEACHRAN – Peacefully at home, 43 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, on November 25, 2023, Neil McKay McEachran (Jake), in his 85th year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved Dad of David, father-in-law of Lesley, loving Papa of Alecia, Craig, Amara, David, Aria and Arla and a loving uncle.
PATERSON – Mary, died November 7, 2023, aged 85. A much loved sister to Flora, aunt to Astrid and Rachel and great-aunt to Lydia, Lucy, Heather and Alasdair.
IN MEMORIAMS
MARTIN – Precious memories of Marion, a much-loved Mum and Granny who passed away on December 2, 1997 x
Will love and miss you forever.
– Nichola, John, Kyra, Mathew and Blake xxxxx