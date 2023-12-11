A Timely message from Police Scotland

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fraud is on the increase.

Every day Police Scotland receive hundreds of reports involving more and more sophisticated scams duping innocent people out of their savings leaving them not only at a financial loss but feeling distraught, embarrassed, isolated and unable to cope.

Most frauds are instigated via social media, e-mail, text, phone call or in person on your doorstep.

If you receive any correspondence in these formats which seems too good to be true then it usually is.

This message is a timely reminder to all to be careful of becoming a victim of fraud.

Fraudsters take many different forms, they could befriend you on social media or convince you they are a family member to the extent you transfer monies.

They could turn up on your doorstep offering to carry out essential maintenance on your property, Bogus Callers.

They could contact you on the phone saying they are from an official body, for example your bank, lawyer or Police and ask you to transfer money.

They could pretend to be someone from a company claiming you have won a great prize and they “just need your personal and bank details” for you to receive what is yours.

Do not enter any personal payment details or passwords into any site unless you are 100 percent sure it is legitimate.

Check who you are conversing with is who you believe them to be by checking in person

or by contacting them by another means.

If in any doubt at all then stop.

Ask a trusted friend or family member to check for you.

Always contact Police Scotland if you think you have been the victim of fraud.

Contact your bank as they may be able to stop a payment.

Trading Standards and Citizens Advice are always on hand to assist.