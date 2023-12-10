Police name A83 crash victim

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Police have named a woman who died in a two vehicle crash on the A83 in Kintyre as they continue to appeal for witnesses.

Amanda McAulay, 27, from Lochgilphead died at the scene when her blue Peugeot 107 and a white Vauxhall Mokka collided on the A83 north of Tarbert on Friday morning.

Her family is aware and Police Scotland has said that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The three occupants from the Mokka, a 49-year-old woman, and two men, aged 57 and 19 years-old, were taken by air and road ambulances to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe their conditions as serious but stable.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and the road re-opened around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey, Road Policing Unit, said: “If anyone has dash-cam footage or information that may assist our investigation, please contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 1085 of Friday, 8 December 2023.

A Police Scotland statement added: “Amanda’s family respectfully request that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”