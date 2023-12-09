Praise in Parliament for Argyll housing association

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) was singled out for praise in the Scottish Parliament last week by Patrick Harvie MSP.

The Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights noted in his statement on the Heat in Buildings Bill consultation launched last week, that ACHA had already installed air source heat pumps in more than a quarter of its 5,200 properties.

ACHA was also recognised for its low carbon and energy efficiency work earlier this year when it was shortlisted in two categories at the Scottish Energy Efficiency Awards in June 2023, winning the Large Project of the Year category, and receiving a Highly Commended in the Regional Landlord/Housing Association of the Year category.

Last month, ACHA’s Warm Homes Team also won the Net Zero in Housing award for their Whole House Retrofit Project at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s Scotland Housing Awards 2023.

ACHA’s Chief Executive, Michelle Mundie commented: “I am delighted that the work we are doing on installing low carbon, renewable heating systems is being recognised and that our tenants can benefit from lower fuel bills compared to oil or coal fires.

I would like to thank our partners in Argyll and Bute Council and at Procast Group in helping ACHA achieve this.