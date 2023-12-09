CalMac engineer awarded highest medal of honour in maritime

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Allan Dickson, Second Engineer on MV Glen Sannox, has received the Merchant Navy Medal – the highest medal of honour within the UK maritime sector – for his services to Merchant Navy careers.

Merchant Navy Medals have been awarded since 2016 for significant contributions to the maritime industry. Allan is one of only 11 mariners who were awarded Merchant Navy Medals by Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal at a recent event in Trinity House in London.

Since volunteering as a Careers at Sea ambassador in 2018, Allan has attended 25 events and spoken to over 1,500 students, inspiring them to consider a career at sea. He also developed a marine engineer home workshop for STEM Academy Scotland during lockdown and has been assisting cadets and those starting their career journey through Nautilus International Telegraph articles and his LinkedIn platform.

Allan Dickson said: “It was a huge honour to be presented with this award and fantastic to meet the other recipients this year, all of whom have gone above and beyond in the fields of maritime safety, mental health and education.

“The Princess Royal and the Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper gave inspiring speeches on the importance of the Merchant Navy and the need to ensure people know about what we do and the career available, as well as recognising the challenges that seafarers face and working to improve the industry.

“The day was about the medal recipients and we were made to feel really special, so I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in making the day what it was. And to those involved in my nomination, thank you so much for putting me forward, it’s finally sinking in.”

Craig Ramsay, CalMac’s fleet management director, said: “I was delighted to learn of Allan’s award, particularly as it relates to one of our own values – putting people first. Allan’s work is a shining example of commitment and dedication to service to both the industry as a whole and our young people.

“We have a growing need for seafarers and Allan’s work will undoubtedly complement the recruitment initiatives we already have, as well as those under development.

“A fantastic achievement and very well deserved. Congratulations Allan.”

Maritime Minister, Baroness Vere, said: “I am delighted that 11 mariners have been selected to receive this very special honour.

“Their unwavering dedication, exemplary service and profound contributions have not only shown the UK’s maritime industry at its best but also set an inspiring standard for others to follow.

“Their achievements are a testament to the exceptional talent and commitment present within our maritime sector.”

caption: Allan Dickson receives his medal from The Princess Royal, Princess Anne. Photograph: Mark Dalton