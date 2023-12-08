Weather warning in place for Kintyre
Flood warnings have been put in place for Argyll, with a weather warning advised for southern parts of the region.
The Met Office weather warning covers a large part of South-west Scotland, with the South Kintyre expected to experience the brunt of a forecast for persistent rain on Friday and Saturday.
The national weather service has forecasted that this warning will last from 6pm on Friday until 9pm on Saturday, with flooding possible.
Met Office forecasters advise that a yellow warning for rain may result in “flooding of a few homes and businesses”, public transport disruption, increased journey times and possible disruption to power supplies.
More information’s and updates are available from the Met Office website.