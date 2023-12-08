Woman dies after two vehicle crash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A woman has died after a two vehicle crash on the A83 north of Tarbert in Kintyre on Friday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which has closed the A83 in both directions between Lochgilphead and Tarbert

A Police Scotland statement said: “We are appealing for witnesses following the death of a woman in a two-vehicle road crash on the A83, north of Tarbert, Argyll, on Friday, 8 December 2023.

“The crash happened around 10.55am and involved a blue Peugeot 107 and a white Vauxhall Mokka. The female driver of the Peugeot 107 died at the scene.

“The three occupants, the female driver and two male passengers, from the Mokka were taken by air and road ambulances to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe their conditions as serious.”

Police advised that enquires into the cause of the crash near Barfad are continuing and that the A83 would remain closed in both directions until further notice.

A diversion has been put in place, but earlier Transport Scotland advised that this alternative route was not suitable for HGV’s.

Sergeant Sean Dempsey, from the Road Policing Unit added: “A number of people stopped to help at the scene, and officers have already spoken to them, but we are still keen to hear from any others who were in the area around the time of the crash, who saw what happened or maybe saw either car prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police on 101, quoting incident number 1085 of Friday, 8 December 2023.