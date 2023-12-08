QMS levy workshop date for Campbeltown

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) levy payers in Campbeltown are being given the chance to hear how the organisation plans to deliver its five-year strategy and make the country the choice for premium red meat.

The event is part of a series of regional workshops and will let members see how the first levy increase in more than a decade will help QMS to continue to support and further develop Scotland’s red meat supply.

The workshop will give levy payers the chance to have their say on what they would like to see from the strategy. It will be held from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday December 14 in the Argyll Arms, Main Street, Campbeltown.

Kate Rowell, chairperson of QMS, said: “The Campbeltown workshop will give local levy payers a great opportunity to find out more about our current marketing activity, hear about our plans for the future as well as ask questions about our strategy.

“As the world gears up to compete for high-value UK retail market access, levy bodies must be ready to deliver on behalf of businesses within their supply chains.

“QMS has not requested a levy increase since 2010 and we want to remain fit for the future of Scotland’s iconic Scotch brands, promotional work and market development.

“At the workshops, we will discuss the delivery of our strategy and, as agreed by the QMS board, a proposed levy increase to fund this vital work.

“To continue to deliver good value for money and integral support to Scotland’s red meat supply chain, as well as to ensure that rising costs are managed, QMS will propose a new mechanism for setting the levy from spring 2024, adding a small CPI linked rise each year to ensure our financial model remains sustainable.

“This mechanism will be reviewed at the end of the five years to ensure it remains fit for purpose.”

The workshop is open to levy payers who are required to register if they plan to attend. This can be done by calling QMS on 0131 510 7920 or by visiting www.qmscotland.co.uk.

Photograph: Kate Rowell, chairperson of QMS. NO_F49_QMSLevyWorkshop_23_KateRowell_ChairQMS