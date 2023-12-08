Photograph of the week – December 8 2023
Regular contributor Alan Frew took this stormy autumnal sunrise from Skipness looking towards Arran. The jaggedy profile of Goatfell really stands out above Lochranza. Taken on his Nikon D7200, with a telephoto lens.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with our readers, please send it to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or post it on the Argyllshire Advertiser Camera Club Facebook page.