Letters to the editor – 8.12.23

Pet Aid now supporting Argyll’s animals

The Scottish SPCA Pet Aid service is delighted to be supporting Moving on Mid Argyll (MOMA) with essential food and care supplies for animals in need.

MOMA currently supply food parcels and are in the process of moving to their own site that people can access more easily. This is a vital service, especially in the lead up to Christmas, which can be a very difficult time for people financially.

The Scottish SPCA’s Pet Aid service provides crucial support to people who are struggling with the cost of caring for an animal. Demand for the service has skyrocketed due to the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

Dalriada vets in Lochgilphead also have a collection box on site for Pet Aid and will continue to collect donations on the charity’s behalf.

Pet Aid co-ordinator at the Scottish SPCA, Carrie Giannelli said: “It’s fantastic to have the communities in Argyll join our Pet Aid service.

“So far, Pet Aid has provided MOMA with over 70 tins and sachets of dog and cat food, over 30kg of dry dog and cat food as well as plenty of treats, toys, leads and collars to get them started.

“Across Scotland the service now provides pet food and supplies to 53 foodbanks/community larders and Pet Aid food support continues to be offered in 18 local authorities. We support over 300 pets and their owners each month.

“Pet Aid provides support to those who need it most, to keep people with their beloved pets at this very challenging time.

“Last year, calls to our animal helpline from people looking to sign over their pets trebled.

“Many people who call our helpline don’t want to give up their animal but feel they have no choice. Through Pet Aid, we can offer these people vital support and keep people and their pets together.

“No one should have to give up their pet because they are unable to afford the items they need. If you’re struggling with the cost of pet food we can put you in touch with your nearest local food bank offering our Pet Aid service.

“We will be expanding Pet Aid into Oban and Campbeltown over the coming months so watch this space.

“We would love to hear your thoughts on our Pet Aid service, fill in our short survey and help us meet the needs of animals in the Argyll and Bute area www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ScottishSPCAPetAidYouandyourpets/

Anyone who has concerns about an animal, or needs some advice and support, can call the Society’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999. The helpline is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, from 7.30am to 9pm, March to October, and 7.30am to 8pm, November to February.

A full list of foodbanks where Pet Aid is available and information on items that can be donated can be found on the Scottish SPCA website here: www.scottishspca.org/pet-aid

Or you can give what you can this Christmas, and join the rescue effort. Donate today and become a vital member of our rescue team.

Scottish SPCA, email: media@scottishspca.org