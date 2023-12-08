Gold Buffalo coin glitters for air ambulance charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) received an early Christmas present when a foreign coin deposited in one of their collection cans turned out to be worth £1,462.

The 2015 American Gold Buffalo 50-dollar coin languished among other foreign rejects from the charity’s coin counting machine for several weeks before being sent as part of an overseas collection to Xchange Master.

It was there that the true value of the anonymous donation was discovered.

“We have hundreds of collection cans distributed throughout Scotland,” explained SCAA community fundraising manager Kate Loades. “These are all emptied and counted, with any foreign, out-of-date or misshapen coins gathered in a box. When we have enough foreign coinage, it is sent for conversion to Sterling for our funds.”

As a result, the life-saving charity staff have no way of knowing which collection can contained the valuable one ounce Gold Buffalo coin.

“It could have been donated anywhere in Scotland,” said Kate. “All we know is that we’re hugely grateful to whatever kind person parted with their US coin to support the work of SCAA. Their generosity helps us to respond to critical injury and illness wherever we’re needed in Scotland, so we thank them for making one of our collection cans a real Christmas cracker.”

Last year alone, SCAA raised nearly £26,000 through collection can giving.

“It’s a key strand of our fundraising support,” said Kate, “and continues to pull in much-needed funds. It’s the first time, however, that a single can has delivered such a large return – it really is the Golden Goose of SCAA’s Christmas!”