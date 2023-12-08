Cairnbaan Hotel closes its doors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Cairnbaan Hotel has closed after the A816 landslide delivered the final knock-out blow to the business.

Like many, it had taken a beating with closure during the Covid lockdowns and then trying to rebuild the business post-Covid.

A shortened summer season during 2023 and problems on the near-by Crinan Canal, including five-month-long winter closures, was another hit.

These blows were set against the cost of living crisis and a rise in energy and fuel prices, which have hit everyone hard, from suppliers to customers.

Owner Christine Stevenson kept on fighting until she could fight no more and is now working with an insolvency practitioner.

The news that the hotel had closed its doors was greeted with dismay and support for Christine and all she has done.

“The road closure was the final blow,” she told the Argyllshire Advertiser, “coming on top of the cost of living crisis. People are not coming out and if they are they are doing so less often.

“There was no bounce-back after Covid. A lot of people are finding things hard right now.

“I want to apologise to the people I have let down who were hoping to use the hotel over the festive season and all our customers.”

She told The Advertiser: “I also want to thank everyone who has supported us and sent so many kind messages.”

Christine has been overwhelmed at the outpouring of goodwill from the Cairnbaan community and customers from farther afield.

As she went about the job of contacting customers who had booked, including wedding parties next year, all were understanding and sympathetic.

“I also want to thank our suppliers; we sourced most of our produce locally over the years,” she said. “They have been so supportive.”

The on-going closures on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful were not helping but the recent landslide on the A816 road, south of Ardfern and between Lochgilphead and Oban, was the final straw.

The Cairnbaan Hotel saw its bookings disappear.

“About £7,000 of bookings disappeared immediately after the landslip,” Christine said; customers were anxious about the road closure.

“People just didn’t want to risk it,” said Christine, who has been contacted by Argyll and Bute Council which is concerned about the knock-on effect the bad weather and subsequent travel disruptions are having to the economy of Mid Argyll.

The very existence of the Cairnbaan Hotel came about to service transport links, built as it was between the Crinan Canal and the road connecting Lochgilphead and Oban.

“It was built for passing trade,” said Christine. “I know the canal has had its problems and the landslip and the continuing closures on the A83 did not help.”

Christine came to the hotel in 1999 and has been running it solo since 2018. In all 12 jobs, seasonal and part-time, have been lost with the closure.

Heart of the community

The Cairnbaan Hotel has been at the heart of the community; a craft fair planned for Sunday had to be moved to the North Hall, Ardrishaig.

On Thursday last week when Christine announced closure ‘indefinitely’ people took to Facebook to show their support:

“For Christine and staff team, sorry to hear this and hope it isn’t fait accompli. But more, that everyone is as well as they can be, at this time.”

“So sorry to hear this Christine. Had so many good evenings at Cairnbaan Hotel. Hope you are ok.”

“So very sorry to hear this Christine Stevenson. We have had so many good times and always grateful for your warm hospitality and great food. We are thinking of you and hoping for some better news soon.”

“So sorry to read this. You have tried so hard. Thinking of you.”

“My favourite place. Been going there for 50 years. I hope you manage to turn things around.”

“We are so sorry to hear this. The Cairnbaan is such a wonderful place and it is one of the few places to go around here – good atmosphere, good food and excellent service. So sad. Thinking of all of you.”

“Sorry to hear this. Thanks Christine and the team for all you did for us. Hope there will be a way to turn it around,” said the Dochas Carers Centre.