Amazing Argyll – more autumn days
Talented landscape photographer Aileen Gillies has agreed to pick some of her photographs from her travels around Argyll each month and share them with our readers.
November and December have been very busy with craft fairs and Christmas markets as well as reaching a milestone birthday, says Aileen.
Why not pop in and see her at her stall at this weekend’s Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall Last Chance Christmas Craft Fair between 11am and 4pm or if you cannot make it check out her website at www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk
Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calendars of photographs around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital. Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,600 for the unit.