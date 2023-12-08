A83 collision closes road near Tarbert
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Emergency services were called out today following a crash on the A83 just north of Tarbert.
According to Traffic Scotland the road is still closed in both directions. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.
Following the incident a Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11am to attend a road traffic collision on the A83, just north of Tarbert.
“Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene, including two air ambulances.
Two patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and one patient was taken to Mid Argyll Hospital.”