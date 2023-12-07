Your local Citizens Advice Bureau needs you!

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

DID you know that hundreds of people turn to the Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau (ABCAB) for support each month? Demand for this vital service has never been greater, so the bureau is looking for anyone who is interested in serving his or her community to join as a volunteer Generalist Adviser.

A volunteer advisor helps clients with all sorts of issues, from getting benefits to which they are entitled, to helping with debts, housing, immigration, employment or family relationships.

“Volunteer advisers are the life blood of the bureau and every day advisers can literally make a life changing difference, often to very vulnerable people,” said local Bureau Manager Jen Broadhurst. “Training as an adviser may be of interest to people already volunteering and looking to do more, where the level of help needed in communities is already known. Or you may be thinking about how you could help your community, aware just how challenging things are right now.”

No specific experience is required, just an interest in helping others and a commitment to equal opportunities. As a volunteer adviser, it’s important to have good listening, verbal and written skills, as well as reasonable computer skills.

You’ll be asked to commit six hours per week, to complete training and participate in ongoing training, attend team meetings in person or online, keep up-to-date with developments, work as part of a team and maintain confidentiality and impartiality. In return, the bureau provides equipment, access to first class training that can be carried out at your own pace, as well as help and encouragement.

“The training provided is to a very high standard and hugely rewarding,” said Jen. “I’m proud to say we have a very caring team and everyone works really well to support each other, regularly connecting online or in person.”

Volunteer advisers live throughout the area, from Helensburgh to Mull. Location is no barrier, as you can access training from home online, from the offices in Lochgilphead, or from one of the bureau’s outreach locations throughout Argyll and Bute.

“We would really welcome applications from Ileachs,” said Jen. “We already help many people living on Islay by phone or email, but we need more people on the ground.”

ABCAB volunteers share that they have had an overwhelmingly positive experience and find great satisfaction in helping others, but they also gain their own rewards.

“You get a real buzz when you get positive feedback from a client and have helped with a particularly difficult problem,’ shared one volunteer. “Being an adviser, from initial training through to advising, offers challenging intellectual stimulation, rewarding contacts with advisers and clients, plus it provides a structure around which your other life work can be built. Anyone who feels that they have time on their hands should certainly consider volunteering for ABCAB.”

“With the current cost-of-living crisis, fuel poverty and the general stresses and strains of day-to-day living, there is no shortage of clients needing help,” another volunteer admitted. “I sought a role that would help others less fortunate than myself, challenge me intellectually and help keep my mind active. I was fortunate to find all three have been fully met in my role as a Generalist Adviser with ABCAB. And at the end of the day it’s nice to know that you have made a difference.”

“I have been volunteering for more than six years and have helped over 200 clients,” another volunteer said. “I’ve learnt new skills, meet new colleagues and I have helped a number of clients with a wide ranging range of issues. I initially joined the ABCAB as I wanted to make myself useful to the local community, but I also use the skills I have developed in everyday life.”

“The role might suit someone who has come to the end of a busy career and wants to avoid falling into a time vacuum,” another advisor said. “Volunteering for CAB is a flexible commitment and would suit anyone who may have irregular availability, but are still able to make time in their lives to help people navigate through a surprisingly wide variety of challenges.”

To find out more, contact Jen on 01546 605550 or email info@abcab.org.uk.