Stormy conditions and ferry breakdown cancel Islay ferry

Islay is facing further ferry disruption due to severe weather and a CalMac vessel developing a technical fault.

Sailings between Kennacraig and Port Askaig/Port Ellen were suspended on Thursday morning due to poor conditions and a loss of steering on the MV Finlaggan.

This issue arose as the primary service between Islay and the mainland was expected to return to a two vessel service after the MV Hebridean Isles returned from a delayed annual overhaul.

Hebridean Isles is also reportedly waiting out the stormy conditions in Port Ellen, with a review deciding whether she will sail to Kennacraig on Thursday evening.

🔸AMBER #Kennacraig #Islay 07Dec There will be a review provided at approximately 16:00 for the 17:00 departing Port Ellen. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) December 7, 2023

The latest update on the CalMac website said: “Due to a combination of weather conditions and investigations in to a steering issue with MV Finlaggan, the 7am departing Kennacraig and the 9.45am departing Port Ellen were cancelled .

“Due to adverse weather with strong winds, the 7am departing Port Ellen and 10am departing Kennacraig were cancelled.

“There will be a review provided at approximately 2.30pm for the 5pm departing Port Ellen.

“Due to ongoing investigations to MV Finlaggan’s steering issue the 1pm departing Kennacraig and the 3.30pm departing Port Askaig have been cancelled. T

“There will be a further update at approx. 4pm for the 5pm departing Port Ellen. There will be a further update at approx. 4pm for the 6pm sailing from Kennacraig.

“Due to south easterly gale force winds forecast, there is a heightened possibility of disruption or cancellation to service.”

The Hebridean Isles vessel had arrived in Kennacraig on Wednesday morning, six days after she had initially been scheduled to return from drydock in Aberdeen.

The ferry’s departure from Aberdeen had been delayed by technical issues and on Wednesday the Hebridean Isles was hampered by more issues.

A bow ramp issue prevented her from leaving Kennacraig and this had a knock on effect on the MV Finlaggan as the larger vessel was unable to berth at the mainland port for a time.

The return of the Hebridean Isles was expected to allow the Kennacraig-Islay route to be served by two vessels again and CalMac are currently carrying out tests on Finlaggan to allow her to return to service.

CalMac has been approached for a further update and comment.