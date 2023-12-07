Santa’s grotto comes to Lochgilphead
Meeting Santa at the Mid Argyll Rotary Club Santa’s Grotto on Saturday were identical twins Rosie and Lauren MacArthur. The 20-month-olds are pictured with their mum Cara Johnston and dad Alister MacArthur. The annual grotto and raffle was held at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall. Photograph: Rita Campbell
Iani and Ollie Blair of Lochgilphead meeting Santa at Lochgilphead Parish Church on Saturday. Photograph: Rita Campbell